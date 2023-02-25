Ambassador Antonov called the suspension of Russia’s membership in the FATF a dangerous step – DOS

February 25, 2023, 05:29 – BLiTZ – News Russian Ambassador to the United States of America Anatoly Antonov said that Moscow’s temporary withdrawal from the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF) is an extremely dangerous step. About it writes RIA Novosti.

He stated the following: “The administration (US) refuses to understand that the suspension of Russia’s participation in the FATF is a dangerous step that actually leads to the erosion of the global architecture of countering money laundering, terrorist financing and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.”

Earlier it became known that the G7 states intend to tighten anti-Russian sanctions, as well as take “tough measures” against countries that support the Russian Federation. This was stated in a joint statement following the meeting of the G7 leaders.

The G7 states also said that if other countries or international actors do not stop supporting the Russian Federation, they will face “serious costs”. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

Earlier it was reported that the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya and the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the country to the UN Dmitry Polyansky left the meeting of the Security Council of the organization before the speeches of the speakers of the European Union on the conflict in Ukraine.