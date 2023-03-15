Ambassador Antonov calls the appearance of a US drone over the Black Sea a provocation

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on March 14 that he considers the current appearance of a US unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Black Sea a provocation.

The incident involving a Russian Su-27 fighter jet and an American MQ-9 drone was reported by US European Command (USEUCOM) earlier that day. According to them, during the interception, the plane hit the drone propeller with its wing, after which it fell in the international waters of the Black Sea.

According to the commander of the US air force in Europe and Africa, General James Hecker, MQ-9 carried out routine operations in international airspace. At the same time, it is not specified how the drone ended up next to the Russian fighter.

The White House said that US President Joe Biden is already aware of the incident. The US State Department intends to conduct contacts with the Russian side in the near future.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in turn, said that Russian fighters did not use airborne weapons and did not come into contact with a US drone over the Black Sea.

As told in the department, MQ-9 fixed the means of controlling the airspace of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia. The drone with transponders turned off flew over the Black Sea in the area of ​​the Crimean Peninsula in the direction of the Russian border. Russian fighter jets were lifted into the air. As a result of sharp maneuvering, the US drone went into uncontrollable flight and fell into the water.

In turn, the coordinator of strategic communications at the US National Security Council, John Kirby, said that the United States of America would express concern to Russia in connection with the incident with a drone over the Black Sea.

Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov arrived at the US State Department on March 14 after an incident with a Russian Su-27 fighter jet and an American drone.