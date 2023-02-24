Ambassador Antonov opened a photo exhibition dedicated to Russian soldiers in the diplomatic mission

Photo exhibition “Liberation. Stalingrad” of the International Information Agency “Russia Today” and the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives opened on February 23 at the Russian Embassy in Washington. The head of the diplomatic mission, Anatoly Antonov, addressed the guests of the solemn ceremony with congratulations on the Defender of the Fatherland Day.

“Russian servicemen have repeatedly proved their power, heroism and devotion to the Motherland. More than once they pushed the enemy back from the borders. Our valiant soldiers and officers defended the Fatherland on the Borodino field. During the Great Patriotic War, they inflicted a crushing defeat on Nazism. And now they continue to save not only Russia, but also global security from the “brown plague”, the roots of which have sprouted on Ukrainian soil,” he said.

Antonov noted that Russia has done and is doing everything possible to solve the emerging problems peacefully. But now it is more difficult to do this because of the opposition of the opposition, which is not ready to abandon the unipolar world order.

“Our Armed Forces remain a reliable guarantor of Russia’s security. As in previous years, they are at the forefront. Realizing the goals and objectives of the special operation, they extinguish the military fire on our borders. The hard military work of the Russian soldier, his feat finds a powerful response in the hearts of millions of citizens of our country. Only such unity allowed us to win earlier,” the ambassador continued.

In conclusion, the head of the diplomatic mission recalled the meeting of Soviet and American troops on the Elbe on April 25, 1945, expressing the hope that “the spirit of the Elbe will not only remain a symbol in relations, but will really help to improve the situation in the world.”

“Russia will continue to do everything to develop constructive cooperation. Strengthen trust and mutual understanding between politicians and the military. To form a fair world order based on international law, the principle of the indivisibility of security and strict observance of the UN Charter,” Antonov summed up.

After the official part, the diplomat invited the guests to get acquainted with exclusive footage taken by the war correspondents of the Sovinformburo during the Battle of Stalingrad and the liberation of the southwestern regions of the Soviet Union from Nazi invaders in 1943.

On February 23, Nina Kozlovtseva, a culturologist, Deputy Head for Research and International Affairs, Associate Professor of the Department of Foreign Languages ​​and Intercultural Communication of the Faculty of International Economic Relations of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, told Izvestiya about the history and significance of the memorable date. She explained that the archetypal holiday of February 23 is aimed at glorifying the image of a man as a defender – not only of the Fatherland, but also of his family, his women.

In Moscow, Defender of the Fatherland Day ended with fireworks. It was launched at 14 sites at 21:00. A total of 30 volleys were fired.