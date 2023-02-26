Ambassador Daniel Castillos: Uruguay plans to increase supplies of fish products to Russia

The Uruguayan ambassador in the Russian capital, Daniel Castillos, said that the country would like to export honey and wine to the Russian Federation. According to the diplomat, Uruguay has good potential in these areas.

Castillos noted that Montevideo wants to take advantage of the opportunities available. According to him, due to the situation in the world, the Russian Federation is looking for new wine suppliers. One of them could be Uruguay.

Trending Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes RIA Novosti: Ready to get rid of the dollar even in the “backyard” of the United States January 26, 2023 at 09:19

“We have many small family wineries in our country, they have great potential for export. We supply wine to different markets: the USA, Brazil, the United Kingdom. We have a niche with great potential. We produce wines tannat, alvarino, white wine,” said the source of the RIA Novosti information publication.

The ambassador also noted that his country can supply honey and its derivatives used for medical purposes to Russia. 90% of honey from Uruguay is exported.