Residents of Ukraine who have refugee status in the UK are recruited to be sent to the conflict zone in their native country. About this in an interview with RIA Novosti reported Russian Ambassador to Great Britain Andrey Kelin.

“The Ukrainian embassy does this, it sends out letters, I know,” Kelin said.

Ukrainians are handed subpoenas, and then they are sent home to fight, the ambassador added.

Earlier, residents of the UK said they were shocked by the attitude of the inhabitants of Nezalezhnaya to Muslims and black people.

German Interior Minister Feser called for a more equitable distribution of Ukrainian refugees across the EU.

Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine since February 24.