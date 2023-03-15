Ambassador Kelin said that Moscow and Beijing have concerns about the AUKUS alliance

March 15 - BLiTZ. Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said that Moscow expressed concern about the AUKUS military-political alliance, which includes Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Kelin also noted that China is even more concerned about this issue, since the union is located near its borders.

According to Kälin, the AUKUS alliance is an addition to NATO. The diplomat also noted that the alliance has nuclear submarines, which are capable of much. Recall that AUKUS was created in the fall of 2021.

Kelin believes that the IAEA should pay attention to the alliance’s nuclear sector, since it is this agency that should control these issues.