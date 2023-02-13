Ambassador Kelin spoke about Britain’s plans to confiscate Russian assets

The UK plans to confiscate frozen Russian assets and is preparing a legislative framework for this. This was announced on Monday, February 13, by Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin.

According to him, Western countries recognize the illegality of these actions. However, to circumvent this point, a bill is being prepared in the UK that would authorize such actions. Kelin added that the EU and Washington are dealing with a similar issue.

“It has not been noted here yet, but there are assets, there is movement in this direction. Now I can’t fix such cases yet, but the preparation of some kind of legislation that would move in this direction is really underway,” the ambassador said in an interview.RIA News” February 13.

On February 9, Izvestia was informed by the European Commission that the EU had not yet made a final decision on the confiscation of Russian assets. However, they stressed that the union and its high-ranking representatives are confident that “Russia will have to pay for all the destruction.”

The day before, the European bloc announced that they were considering using the assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as a means to restore Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly called the plans of Western countries to confiscate Russian assets as theft. So, on February 8, Russian Senator Grigory Karasin, in a conversation with Izvestia, called the possible use of Russia’s frozen assets economic banditry. He recalled that in Brussels they forget that Russia protects people from radical socialism and takes care of its own strategic security against the backdrop of NATO expansion to the east.

Prior to that, in January, the official representative of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that from the point of view of international law, this is illegal.

The EU has frozen the assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation for €300 billion, as well as about €19 billion belonging to Russian businessmen. Until now, legal ways of confiscation of assets have not been found in the countries of the association. Although back in March, the EC created a special Freeze and Seize Task Force to ensure better coordination of the application of sanctions against Russian and Belarusian individuals, as well as legal entities. This group is also exploring the possibility of seizing and confiscating funds belonging to individuals on the EU sanctions list.

Western countries began to impose sanctions in response to Russia’s conduct of a special operation in the Donbass. Soon the European Union approved the decision to freeze the assets of the Central Bank.

