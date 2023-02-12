Ambassador Kozlov announced the expansion of military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Russia have begun work to expand military-technical cooperation. On February 12, Russian Ambassador to Riyadh Sergei Kozlov spoke about this.

Kozlov specified that Saudi Arabia wants to expand the geography of military-technical cooperation with other countries, including Russia.

“Relevant work in this area has significantly intensified recently. In particular, this is evidenced by regular bilateral contacts, including such a working format as the joint Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation,” the ambassador said. “RIA News”.

According to the ambassador, such actions of Riyadh are connected with the desire to find new partners after the US threats to reassess the parameters of relations with Saudi Arabia, including in the military aspect. Thus, Washington was dissatisfied with the decision of OPEC + to reduce oil production, as well as the “arbitrariness” of Riyadh.

At the same time, Kozlov specified that the United States of America and Saudi Arabia would continue to cooperate in the field of the military-industrial complex.

On October 5, OPEC+ members agreed to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November, extending the deal until the end of 2023.

The decision caused dissatisfaction with the American administration, which demanded an increase in oil production. So, in response, US Senator Chris Murphy said that, after the Saudis sided with Russia and OPEC +, US President Joe Biden should “reconsider relations with Saudi Arabia.”

