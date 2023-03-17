Ambassador Zhang Hanhui: China will stand “back to back” with Russia

March 17 - BLiTZ. China intends to build strategic cooperation with Russia and build a multipolar world, standing "back to back", <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230317/kitay-1858480065.html">declared</a> in an interview with RIA Novosti, Chinese Ambassador to the Russian Federation Zhang Hanhui.

China and Russia will promote the democratization of relations in the world and provide guarantees for global stability, the diplomat stressed.

He stated that the situation in the world today is very turbulent, but the relations between the two countries, based on good neighborly coexistence and trust, are developing more confidently. The Russian Federation and China, in fact, have created a new type of international relations. At the same time, their interaction does not pose a danger to others, since it is based on the principles of non-alignment with any military blocs and is not directed against third countries.

Recall that in February 2022, Vladimir Putin paid an official visit to China and met with President Xi Jinping. As a result of the meeting, a joint statement by Russia and China on international relations was signed. In March 2023, the Chinese leader is due to visit Moscow.

The Pentagon said that the United States did not record the provision of military assistance by China to Russia March 17, 2023 at 05:36