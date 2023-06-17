ambati rayudu to join politics and may contest lok sabha elections andhra pradesh cm ys jagan reddy jst

Let us tell you that Ambati Rayudu comes from Guntur and he met Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy twice last week. It is believed that Jagan Mohan Reddy wants Ambati Rayudu to enter the election fray. However, at the moment it is not clear whether Ambati Rayudu will contest the assembly elections or will try his luck in the Lok Sabha. At the same time, Rayudu had said recently that he is coming into politics because of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that he would follow Jagan’s decision, ‘CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is a big inspiration for many youths like me coming into politics. Instead of focusing on one area, he is leading development in all areas.