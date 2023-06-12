ameesha patel broke her silence on signing the film gadar ek prem katha says a list producers ne project na karne ko slt | Ameesha Patel broke her silence on signing Gadar film, said

The story of Gadar is based on the real life of Buta Singh, a Sikh ex-soldier in the British Army who served on the Burma front during World War II. According to reports, he saved a Muslim girl Zainab during the communal riots at the time of partition. Both fell in love and got married. Both of them also had a daughter. However, later Zainab was sent to Pakistan. Buta Singh entered Pakistan illegally to bring back his wife, and started searching everywhere. However, by then Zainab’s family had got her married to someone else. When he reached his wife’s house, Zainab refused to go to India and succumbed to pressure from her family, after which Buta broke down and committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. Please inform that the tomb of Buta is still present in the Mian Sahib cemetery of Lahore.