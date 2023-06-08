Ameesha Patel: Gadar 2 actress has flirted with these stars, career was saved by getting ruined

Ameesha Patel, one of the glamorous heroines of Bollywood, is celebrating her birthday today. The actress has given more than one superhit films in her film career. She made her Bollywood debut in the year 2000 with the blockbuster film ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’. The actress was seen in many Bollywood hits like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaj, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He has done more than 40 films in a career of 18 years. Now soon the actress will be seen in Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol. The film will be released in theaters on 11 August.

Ameesha Patel has achieved stardom with many superhit films, but she cannot find a soul mate. The actress has not married yet. Although there has been a lot of talk about their link-up. Before her Bollywood debut in the year 2000, Ameesha Patel met Bollywood producer and director, Vikram Bhatt for his film Aap Mujhe Achhe Lagne Lage. During that time the actress fell in love. Both came very close during the film. Although Vikram was married at that time and was older than Ameesha. It is said that this affair of the actress made a lot of headlines. Even his career was at stake. The limit was reached when Ameesha’s family did not agree about her relationship with Vikram, so she had filed a case against her parents. However, both had a breakup in the year 2008.

Relationship with Kanav Puri was also in discussion

In March 2008, Ameesha Patel was seen at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week with London-based businessman Kanav Puri. 3 months later, in June 2008, Ameesha confirmed to a media portal that she was dating Kanav, but their relationship did not last long and in 2010, Ameesha confirmed to The Times of India that she and Kanav are separated. The reason for the breakup is not yet clear.

Name was associated with Ranbir Kapoor

After being single for more than 7 years, the linkup rumors between Ameesha Patel and Ranbir Kapoor were in full swing. In fact, at Randhir Kapoor’s birthday party, all the family members were there and Ameesha was the only one outside. At another party, the two were also spotted talking together. However, nothing official could ever happen about the relationship between the stars.