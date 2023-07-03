Ameesha Patel has a deep connection with controversies, had filed a case against her father, know how her film career was

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is known for her strong acting. Ameesha, who started her career in 2008 with the blockbuster Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan, went on to make a mark in the hearts of fans by working in films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, Mangal Pandey: The Rising and Race 2. The place has been created. He has done more than 40 films in a career of 18 years. Now soon the actress will be seen in Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol. Along with fame, Amisha has also been a part of controversies many times.

This allegation was made on the director of Gadar

Ameesha Patel is once again in headlines. The actress’ film Gadar 2 is about to release. In which once again the actress will be seen in the role of Sakina. The fans of the film are eagerly waiting. However, before the release, the actress made many allegations against director Anil Sharma, which has been in the headlines. The actress said that many technicians like make-up artists, costume designers and others did not get their due paymat and dues from Anil Sharma Productions.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

The check bounce case made a lot of headlines

In the year 2018, Ameesha reached Ranchi to participate in an event at Harmu Ground, where she met businessman Ajay Kumar Singh and discussed film making with him. He owns Lovely World Entertainment and has invested in the film production project. Since the film was not released, he demanded Ameesha to return his money. After which the actress returned the amount of 2.50 crores through cheque, but the check bounced. In this case, the actress had surrendered before the Ranchi Civil Court in the past. After which the court gave him bail.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Ameesha Patel was trolled a lot on the news of affair with Vikram Bhatt

Ameesha Patel got stardom from many superhit films, but she could not get a partner. The actress has not married yet. Although there has been a lot of talk about their link-up. Before her Bollywood debut in the year 2000, Ameesha Patel met Bollywood producer and director, Vikram Bhatt for his film ‘Aap Mujhe Achhe Lagne Lage’. During that time the actress fell in love. Both came very close during the film. Although Vikram was married at that time and was older than Ameesha. It is said that this affair of the actress made a lot of headlines. Even his career was at stake.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Ameesha had filed a case against her own father

It is said that when Ameesha’s family did not accept her marriage with Vikram Bhatt, the actress accused her own father of embezzlement of 12 crores. He had also said in the media that his father had misused the money. The actress had also sent him a legal notice. However, in the year 2009, Ameesha appeared in the theater with her brother Ashmit. After which it was said that the family is now together. The mother of the actress had also said that now everything is fine between the family members.

Nana Patekar’s entry in Gadar 2, will be seen in this powerful role, has connection with Tara Singh View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Amisha Patel got recognition from Gadar

Ameesha Patel was born on 9 June 1975. She made her acting debut in 2000 with the romantic thriller film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which proved to be a hit at the theatres. His success continued with the action film Badri (2000) and the highest-grossing period film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). The actress also won the Filmfare Award for Gadar. However, after this, films like Humraaz and Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai flopped at the box office and his career reached the verge of sinking.