Amendment in date of application for appointment to 1556 posts of Jharkhand Junior Engineer, this is the new date

Jharkhand Junior Engineer operated by JSSC has changed the date of online application for 1556 vacant posts. Now the candidates will be able to fill this application from June 7. The last date for submission of application has been kept on July 6. The payment of the examination fee will be till the midnight of 8th July. Wherein photo and signature can be uploaded at midnight of 10th July.

At the same time, any kind of error in the submitted application can be amended from the midnight of 12 to 14 July. Explain that this also includes 11 posts of backlog and 44 posts of Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) of regular appointment.

It is noteworthy that earlier the online application date was to start from May 25. This exam is to be conducted in one phase. The exam will be computer based. All questions will be objective and multiple choice. One question will be of three marks. Three marks will be given for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

what will be the age limit



Based on the notification issued by JSSC, for Jharkhand Diploma level JDLCCE 2023, the minimum age should be 18 years and maximum age should be 35 years as on 1st August 2023. However, there is a provision of age relaxation for reserved categories as per government rules.

Total 1551 Posts for JDLCCE 2023



A total of 1551 posts have been recruited for JDLCCE 2023 at Jharkhand Diploma level. Let us see how many posts are vacant for which post-

Junior Engineer Mechanical – 26

Junior Engineer Civil – 223

Junior Engineer Electric – 46

Under Engineer Civil Urban Development and Housing Department – ​​188

Junior Engineer Mechanical Urban Development and Housing Department – ​​51

Under Engineer Civil Water Resources Department – ​​400

Junior Engineer Mechanical Water Resources Department – ​​30

Under Engineer Civil Road Construction Department – ​​457

Junior Engineer Agriculture – 11

Under Engineer Electrical Power Department- 04