America agreed, it cannot give knowledge to India on the issue of human rights

Washington, 6 July (Hindustan). Amidst the strengthening of Indo-American relations, America has accepted that it cannot impart knowledge to India on the issue of human rights. America has clearly said that every country has challenges and problems, and not only India but America is also included in them.

The strength of the relationship between America and India is now visible. In the midst of cooperation between the two countries, questions are also raised on the issue of human rights in India. Now a direct answer has come from America on this. America has made it clear that America is not worried about the questions arising on human rights issues and the relationship between the two countries will not be affected by this issue. Curt Campbell, Coordinator of the Indo-Pacific Ocean Region Affairs in the National Security Council of America, has said that all countries including India and America have their own challenges and problems. Not all countries are ideal, all have some shortcomings. In such a situation, America is not in a position to give knowledge to any other country.

On the question of India’s stand on the Russia-Ukraine war and its relationship with the US, Kurt Campbell said that India has taken a principled stand on the Russia-Ukraine war. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly spoken about the tragedy of the people of Ukraine and the events taking place there. India is worried about the Ukraine war and India also believes that Russia’s attitude has been condemnable in many places. On the issue of China, Campbell said that the issue of China is important in Indo-US relations, but it is not the only issue that should take the relationship between the two countries to our goal. There are many other things too which will take us forward and these things also came to the fore during the recent US visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.