America agreed that India’s role is important in the liberation, security and prosperity of the Indian Pacific

Washington, June 16 (Hindustan Times). America has accepted that India’s role is important in the liberation, security, prosperity and self-reliance of the Indian Pacific Ocean region. America has also termed its partnership with India as important from this point of view. This statement of America has come a week before the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to America.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller has said that US partnership with India is most important. The US and India are working closely together in many areas. India has an important role in keeping the Indian Pacific Ocean region free, prosperous and self-reliant. Miller said that US Secretary of State Tony Blinken is focusing on PM Modi and the Indian delegation’s visit to the US. He will hold talks with India on many issues.

On the delay in getting US visas in India, Matthew Miller said that the US Consulate is working to overcome this problem and visas will be issued to Indian people in large numbers as soon as possible. Miller said it is a priority of the US government. On the issue of human rights in India, Miller said that we are clear about this and are talking to India privately. Miller said that we have shared our concerns with India.