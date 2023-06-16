America: Donald Trump’s problems increased, Pentagon’s attack plan and allegations of sharing secret map

former president of america Donald Trump The indictment on Friday revealed that he shared “Pentagon’s attack plans” and classified maps of military operations with others.

Trump faces 37 counts in Mar-a-Lago documents case

Former US President Donald Trump is facing 37 counts in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. Federal prosecutors accused him of illegally possessing top secret files on US nuclear and defense programs, according to the unsealed indictment released on Friday. The Justice Department said that when Trump left the White House in January 2021, he took with him highly classified files from the Pentagon, CIA, National Security Agency and other intelligence agencies.

Indictment made public alleging secret documents were found at Trump’s residence

The indictment related to the allegations related to the receipt of confidential documents from Trump’s residence has been made public. The document is the first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump by the Justice Department. The case is related to the recovery of hundreds of documents from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s residence in Florida.

Trump kept highly classified files unsafe

According to the indictment filed in federal court in Florida, Trump kept her unsafe at his Mar-a-Lago residence and club in Florida, where he regularly hosted large social events with thousands of guests. On at least two occasions he showed classified documents on US military operations and plans to people who were not allowed to see them at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club.

This information was in highly classified files

The indictment states that the documents Trump took included “the defense and weapons capabilities of the United States and abroad, the United States’ nuclear programs, the potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack, and plans for possible retaliation in response to foreign attack.” Contains information about.”

Donald Trump: 81-year-old woman accuses Donald Trump of sexual harassment, know what is the matter?