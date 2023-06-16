America: In the Secret Files case, Donald Trump denied all the allegations, said – it is my right to take the documents

former president of america Donald Trump In the Secret Files case, while denying the allegations, he said in the court that, I have not done anything wrong, he said that it is my right to take the secret documents. Denying all the allegations, Trump called himself innocent. His lawyer called all the 37 allegations against Trump baseless and false.

Trump denied all the allegations

At the same time, after the hearing in the court, Trump addressed his supporters and said, I did everything right, but still they put criminal charges on me. Charges have been framed against me under the Espionage Act. Its act is used against spies and traitors, not against any former president.

Trump celebrated his birthday with supporters

At the same time, after the hearing, Trump was allowed to go home. After Trump left the court, he reached a famous Cuban restaurant, where he celebrated his birthday with his supporters. The former president’s birthday is June 14.

What happened during the court hearing?

There were strong security arrangements in Miami court. Despite this, thousands of Trump supporters were present outside the court and on both sides of the road. When Trump arrived, the court marshals (court police) took him into custody. After this his finger prints were taken. A few minutes later, under the supervision of these marshals, he appeared before the judge and at the behest of the judge sat on the bench placed in front of him. Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche presented arguments for 15 minutes. After hearing all the arguments, the judge allowed Trump to go home. Walt Nota, an aide of Trump, is also an accused in this case. The judge has ordered both of them not to discuss the case and not to make any contact with the witnesses.

