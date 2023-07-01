america india friendship is most important in the world president joe biden tweeted pm modi said this prt | India-US: ‘America-India friendship is most important in the world’, which Biden tweeted, said PM Modi

PM Modi returns home after visiting America and EgyptSignificantly, after his 5-day state visit to the US and Egypt, PM Modi returned home late on Sunday night. On returning home to PM Modi, he was warmly welcomed at the airport. His two-day state visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1997. During his visit to Egypt, PM Modi held in-depth discussions with President Al-Sisi on ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, with a focus on improving trade and investment, energy ties and people-to-people ties .

Courtesy of Language Input