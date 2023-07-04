America: Indiscriminate firing in Philadelphia, 4 dead, 4 seriously injured

Monday night’s shooting in the Kingessing section of Philadelphia four people died died and four others were injured. Police said that a total of six people, including two children, were shot. Police said that one of the dead is believed to be a teenager.

A teenager was also among the dead

According to police, officers responded to reports of multiple people being shot at 56th Street and Chester Avenue at approximately 8:30 a.m. (local time), police took several victims to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and a juvenile to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The attacker was wearing a bulletproof vest

Police said a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting on the 1800 block of Frazier Street. The suspect was wearing a bulletproof vest and was armed with a rifle and a handgun. At present, the police is investigating the whole matter thoroughly, 56th Street between Kingseesing and Chester Avenue has been closed.

