America: Khalistani supporters set fire to Indian consulate in San Francisco, second incident in 5 months

This is the second such attack in five months.

According to news agency ANI, a group of Khalistan fundamentalists set ablaze the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on 2 July. This is the second such attack in five months. The fire was quickly brought under control by the San Francisco Fire Department. No one was injured and no major damage has been reported. The US State Department has “strongly condemned” the act of violence.

Khalistanis put up posters

A poster allegedly circulated by Sikh extremists targets Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Consul General of the Consulate General of India in San Francisco Dr TV Nagendra Prasad, accusing them of playing a role in the Khalistan killings in June have put. Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Indian High Commission attacked on March 19

Let us tell you that during the violence at the Indian High Commission on March 19 this year, the unruly mob had also taken down the flag of India, which was discussed all over the world. Instead of the Indian flag, an attempt was made to hoist the Khalistani flag here. However, he could not succeed in his endeavor due to opposition from the High Commission officials.

