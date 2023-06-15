America: Nominal drop in vote share of Donald Trump trapped in legal hurdles, Biden just 4 points ahead

President Joe Biden now the former president from four digits Donald Trump are leading, claimed a hypothetical general election poll released on Wednesday 15 June. According to a Quinnipiac University poll, 48 percent of voters are likely to support Biden over Trump. Trump got 44 percent support. His approval has dropped two points since the last poll in May, but Biden’s support remains intact. The votes were reportedly counted from June 8 to 12.

Joe Biden has a slight lead of 4 points

“In a hypothetical general election matchup, President Joe Biden has a slight lead over Trump 48 – 44 percent among all registered voters. In the last national poll by Quinnipiac University on May 24, Biden received 48 percent of the vote and Trump 46 percent. Quinnipiac University started asking this question in February 2023, since then the results have been released today.

Despite being in controversies, there is a slight drop in Trump’s votes

Quinnipiac analyst Tim Malloy said, “A federal indictment. A court date on a litany of charges. A storm of critical media coverage. Not much of a negative impact on the former president’s standing with voters.”

Biden specifically has a 57-point lead over Democrats

Most of Biden’s supporters are black and Hispanic. He is also stronger with women than with men. The survey says that older respondents are likely to favor Biden. Biden notably has a 57-point lead over Democrats, including Robert Kennedy Jr. On the other hand, among Republicans, Trump has a 22-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis’ approval rating drops significantly two weeks after announcing 2024 presidential run

It was recently found that DeSantis’s approval rating dropped significantly two weeks after he announced the 2024 presidency. The dynamic approval rating graph from online polling company Civiqs shows that DeSantis currently has a net approval rating of negative 19 points. About 55 percent of the respondents disapprove of him, while 36 percent are in his support. According to the data, Republicans have unfavorable ratings from people aged 18-34 (63 percent), women (62 percent), as well as African Americans (85 percent), and Hispanic/Latino populations (68 percent). percent), according to Newsweek.

Trump’s voter intent

To compare numbers from early December last year, DeSantis’ approval and disapproval ratings were tied at 47 percent. The data shows that in comparison, former US President Donald Trump is favoured, even though his legal issues continue to affect his life and public image.

