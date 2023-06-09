America: Rapid firing in Virginia, 2 killed, 5 others injured, suspect in custody

American Shooting: The incident of firing has come to light from Virginia Province of America. This incident of firing took place at Virginia Commonwealth University. According to media reports, this incident happened during a high school function. 7 people were injured in this incident of firing. Of these, 2 died while 5 others were injured. The condition of 3 out of 5 injured is said to be critical. While taking action in the case, the police have detained two suspects. The graduation ceremony was canceled after the firing incident. Giving information, the police said that after the incident, off duty security officials reached the spot.

Richmond police chief informed



Speaking to the media, Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said that two suspects have been taken into custody after the shooting incident. Explaining further, he said that the officials of the theater where this graduation ceremony was going on heard the sound of gunshots outside at around 5:15 in the evening (according to US time). Hearing the sound of rapid firing, he immediately informed the police. The police chief said that now there is no danger to the people there.

Richmond Public School gave information on the website



Richmond Public School posted a message on its official website and informed that the shooting incident took place in Monroe Park. This park is across the street from next to the theatre. The incident took place after the graduation ceremony for the high school adjacent to the college campus. At the same time, Jonathan Young, a member of the school board, told the media that the students and other people present were leaving the theater when they heard the sound of gunfire.