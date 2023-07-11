America said, welcome India’s help in ending Russia-Ukraine war

Washington, July 11 (Hindustan). It’s been more than five hundred days since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Despite all the efforts, the war is not ending and both the sides have opened their front. Now America has said that India’s help in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine would be welcomed.

Speaking to reporters, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the US would welcome any assistance India or any other country can provide to achieve a “just and lasting peace” that respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. He said that this war has proved to be a strategic failure war for Russia. In this, he has suffered a huge loss of military personnel and weapons. Russia has seen its position in the world being affected. Russia has understood how the US-imposed sanctions and export controls have crippled the Russian economy.

Miller said the US respects all countries that have helped Ukraine since the beginning of the war. The United States stands ready to welcome any country that will bring lasting peace to Ukraine in the years to come. It is notable that last month, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a joint statement on the Russia-Ukraine war. Both the leaders had described this war as dangerous in their statement.