America Shooting: Indiscriminate firing in Baltimore, 2 killed, 28 injured

American Shooting: The incidents of firing in America are not taking the name of stopping. Many incidents of firing are being registered here. One such incident has been recorded even today in the city of Baltimore. According to the information that has come to light, indiscriminate firing was done on people attending an event in Baltimore, USA this morning, in which 2 people were killed and 28 others were injured. Addressing a press conference from the spot, the officiating commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, Richard Worley, confirmed the number of people killed in the incident. If media reports are to be believed, this incident of firing took place in Block 800 of Gretna Avenue.

Mayor called the incident a careless and cowardly act



Talking about the shooting incident in Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott said that it was a reckless and cowardly act. According to media reports, while talking about the incident, he said that it was a reckless, cowardly act which happened here and which has permanently changed the lives of many people and 2 people lost their lives. According to a media report, earlier Baltimore Police spokesperson Lindsay Elridge said that Baltimore officers are at the site of the mass shooting incident in the South Baltimore area. Elridge further stated that the incident happened in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue.

Baltimore Police issued tweet



Baltimore Police issued a tweet on its official Twitter handle stating that, BPD is on the scene of the mass shooting incident in the 800 block of Gretna Court in our Southern District. Acting Commissioner Worli and PIO are at the spot. The media staging area will be located at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue. (with language input)