America will launch spy satellite to keep an eye on Russia and China

Washington, June 07 (Hindustan Times). The US will launch a spy satellite in the next few months to keep an eye on Russia and China. It is believed that America will launch many satellites, which will start after July.

America has made preparations to defeat the growing power of Russia and China in space. A few days ago there was a report that a Chinese satellite had spied on an American satellite inside space. This caused a stir in the US Defense Department. Since this incident, preparations had started to give a tough competition to China and Russia in space. Called Silent Barker, this network of satellites will be the first of its kind to enhance the capability of ground-based sensors and satellites in low Earth orbit. These satellites will be placed approximately 22,000 miles (35,400 km) above the Earth.

The US Space Force is preparing to launch the satellite with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). It says these satellites will provide timely threat detection, the ability to locate and track objects from space. Giving information, NRO said that the satellites called Silent Barker can be launched after July. The date of its launch will be told on social media 30 days in advance.