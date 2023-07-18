New York, July 18 (Hindustan). America will return 105 idols of ancient and historical importance to India. During a function organized at the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and India’s Ambassador to America Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that this art collection is India’s trust and it should be in India only.

Sandhu said that America is preparing to hand over 105 ancient and historical idols of India back to India. These sculptures date from the 2nd to 3rd century to the 18th to 19th centuries. The US Ambassador said that we are working towards returning the art collection to India. Many times artifacts from India are stolen or illegally reach America or other countries of the world.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US, talks were held between India and the US on a Cultural Property Agreement to check illegal black marketing of historical artefacts. Along with this, both the countries are talking about making such a provision that in future also the historical artefacts of India which reached America illegally will be returned.

America’s Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti told that there is a beautiful statue of Lord Buddha in Arizona, America, which will be returned to India soon. Along with this, many artefacts of Hindu temples of the Vedic period will also be returned. Artifacts related to Buddhist history were displayed during the ceremony held at the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Eric Garcetti said that people forget that Buddha was born in India and it is India’s gift to the whole world. Buddhism spread from India to Asia, South Asia. People don’t know about India’s contribution in history and we should be grateful for India’s contribution.