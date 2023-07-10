America will return India’s heritage, 15 ancient idols will come home

New Delhi : America has agreed to return the ancient idols that were stolen and sold from India years ago. In this connection, he has first returned 15 idols. The 15 antiquities returned by New York’s Metropolitan Museum are expected to reach India in three to four months, Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan said after the third meeting of the G-20 Culture Working Group in Hampi on Sunday.

Met returned 15 items

Secretary Govind Mohan said that these will be among the 150 antiquities that will be sent from America to India in 3 to 6 months. Apart from the 15 items returned by the Met, the rest are those that were seized by the US authorities.

This person had sold these artifacts

In March, according to an investigation conducted in collaboration with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and UK-based Finance Uncovered, a treasure at the Met was traced to antiques dealer Subhash Kapoor. According to a statement issued by the Met, when it was discovered that these artifacts were stolen from India, they were sold by dealer Subhash Kapoor, who was serving a prison sentence in India. After these facts were revealed, America decided to return the Indian idols.

Contains Bronze Idol Of Lord Revanta

Figures returned by the US include a Celestial Dancer, a 1st century BCE Yakshi terracotta from West Bengal, a bronze figure of the god Revanta returning from a hunt (10th century BCE), and a 15th-century parikar (backplate).

Hopefully other countries will take a similar view

According to the agreement between India and America, America will take strict steps to stop smuggling from its borders. Secretary Govind Mohan said that after this step is taken by America, other countries of the world will also follow its footsteps.