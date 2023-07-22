America will work with India on artificial intelligence, law will be made for accountability

Washington, 22 July (Hindustan). America has talked about working together with India on Artificial Intelligence. Aarti Prabhakar, scientific advisor to US President Joe Biden, in consultation with major US companies, also talked about enacting legislation to ensure accountability in this area.

In a meeting with representatives of major companies including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta working in the field of artificial intelligence, Prabhakar said that the US government along with tech giants wants to ensure that artificial intelligence technology is not misused. He said that this is the era of global technology and technology is affecting everyone’s life. In such a situation, we want to ensure that work is done in the field of Artificial Intelligence technology in collaboration with like-minded countries including India.

Referring to the recent visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, Prabhakar said that during this visit, artificial intelligence technology was discussed between the two countries. Other world leaders also have the issue of artificial intelligence on their mind when they meet President Joe Biden. Even when Prime Minister Modi addressed the US Congress, he talked about Artificial Intelligence.

Prabhakar said that we are working in this direction that the companies should be held accountable and preparations are also being made to enact a law for this. This will increase our ability to deal with the disadvantages of Artificial Intelligence. We want to make artificial intelligence safe and trustworthy so that it can be used for the betterment of people. Fraud has become easier with artificial intelligence technology. Cyber ​​crimes are on the rise and will only increase with time. In such a situation, we are working towards preventing the disadvantages of artificial technology and increasing its benefits.