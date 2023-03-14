American comedian Stephen Colbert doubted the reliability of the US financial system

March 14 - BLiTZ. Large companies from the United States have declared bankruptcy, which has become an occasion for jokes on the part of comedians. One of them was the host of the television channel Stephen Colbert. He expressed surprise that the money that disappeared from Silicon Valley was not attached to pen chains. He believes that the country's finances are now in danger.

The comedian recalled that Silicon Valley Bank lost all funds in just two days. The incident happened last week. Colbert wondered how they had lost everything so quickly.

“Why not just attach the chains that hold the handles to the money so that they don’t steal? Then they wouldn’t go anywhere. So-so news,” he said.

The TV presenter ironically noted that for the first time in his life he had heard about the bank on the day it was closed.