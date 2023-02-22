February 22, 2023, 04:56 – BLiTZ – News

American economist and Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs made a statement about Washington’s hostile attitude towards Nord Stream. This article was published by Izvestia.

The economist stressed that this thesis is confirmed by the statements of the US authorities, which were made after the explosions on Russian gas pipelines. “American high-ranking officials made statements after the destruction of the Nord Stream, and these statements show US hostility and dislike for this gas pipeline,” he recalled, speaking about this at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Sachs also noted the existence of an investigation authored by American journalist Seymour Hersh, who blamed Washington for involvement in the sabotage at Nord Stream. According to the expert, this material turned out to be the only report on what happened at the moment.

The economist emphasized that the investigation conducted by Hersh was criticized by the White House. However, he stressed, the administration of US President Joe Biden has not had any alternative explanations for a long time, nor has any additional information related to the incident been published.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that John Kelly, an adviser to the American permanent mission to the organization, said that Washington was deeply concerned about sabotage at Nord Stream.