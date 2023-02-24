February 24 – BLiTZ. RIA Novosti, referring to an interview with former US Army Colonel Scott Ritter to the Judging Freedom project, reported that Washington will shamelessly attack any NATO ally if necessary.

According to the expert, the United States is the number one enemy for the NATO bloc. It was the White House that carried out the attack on Germany. At the same time, Washington will not stop there, if additional steps are required. Berlin gets cheap gas? Get a “stab in the back” in the form of undermining the threads of the Nord Streams, Ritter sums up.

NATO will be destroyed by the United States as it loses meaning in this bloc, the specialist stated.

