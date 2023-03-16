March 16 - BLiTZ. In the United States, a military pilot, F-16 fighter pilot Dan Hampton announced his desire to take part in the conflict with Russia in order to "protect the peaceful skies of Ukraine", <a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.me/ukraina_ru/137759">writes</a> publication "Ukraine.ru" in the telegram channel.

On account of Hampton 151 sorties. He participated in the conflicts in Iraq, the Persian Gulf and Kosovo. According to the pilot, many of his colleagues are also eager to come quickly and help Kyiv defeat Russia.

“This means that we will shoot down not only drones, but also manned aircraft. And why does Dan Hampton have an obsessive desire to break on the Ukrainian black earth?!”, the journalist of Ukraina.ru asks.

