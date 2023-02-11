The weakening of Germany is the second goal of the United States in the conflict in Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by the American human rights activist and former vice-presidential candidate from the Green Party Ajamu Barak on Friday, February 10.

“I said from the very beginning that in the war that the States initiated with Russia, Germany was always the second target,” he wrote on Twitter, commenting on information about the US involvement in the Nord Stream bombing.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency.

At the same time, on February 8 of this year, American journalist Seymour Hersh published his own investigation, in which, citing sources, he indicated that US divers planted explosives under gas pipelines during alleged NATO exercises, and the Norwegians activated it. He also noted that the White House’s motives were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

In response, the Pentagon, after the release of the investigation, denied the involvement of the United States in undermining the gas pipelines. In turn, the editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that the United States would do everything to prevent a wide discussion of Hersh’s publication.

Against the backdrop of this investigation, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov assured that the United States of America is waiting for the consequences after the Hersh investigation.

