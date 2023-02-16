The main fear is that the Ukrainian conflict could escalate into an uncontrolled escalation, in which the United States itself will be drawn. She announced this on the air of the TV channel on February 14. fox news retired US military intelligence officer Rebecca Koffler.

“This is an endless conflict that is turning into another Afghanistan, and now is the time for the Pentagon to think about what its ultimate goal is. We have neither a strategy for achieving victory nor a strategy for getting out of the conflict, and it is time to take seriously what is happening. If this conflict does not stop soon, it will tear Europe to pieces,” she said.

Koffler noted that the conflict in Ukraine showed the inability of the Pentagon and the administration of US President Joe Biden to make long-term plans.

She also accused Washington of supplying billions of dollars worth of weapons to Kyiv, in the absence of setting “concrete and achievable goals.”

Earlier, on February 12, Colonel Douglas McGregor, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, said that Washington and its allies were running out of resources for further military assistance to Ukraine. He pointed out that Western countries, in particular, quickly depleted their stocks of NASAMS and HIMARS missiles, and they have no reserve capacity. In parallel, the Russian army was able to quickly increase production.

On February 11, The American Thinker wrote that the US government’s obsession with Ukraine endangers the US and its allies.

Before that, on February 7, the Financial Times newspaper reported that the Ukrainian conflict caused a crisis in the supply of ammunition and their components in Europe. As specified in the material, record demand for ammunition creates a huge burden on industrial capacity. Every day, Kyiv requires more than 5 thousand shells – the same amount as a small European state orders for a year.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

