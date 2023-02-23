US President Joe Biden put pressure on Western countries by mentioning in his speech the inviolability of the course to support the Kyiv regime, since American stocks of military equipment are not unlimited and will run out sooner or later. This opinion was expressed on Thursday, February 23, by former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter in an interview with Izvestia.

According to him, the United States and Western allies are aware of the limitations of their weapons arsenals. In this regard, from the point of view of Washington, it is rational to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.

“Publicly they support Ukraine, but behind the scenes they try to convey to the President [страны Владимира] Zelensky that sooner or later they will simply have nothing to supply Ukraine. Their reserves are not a bottomless well, and it is already drying up,” said Ritter.

Biden spoke in the garden of the Royal Castle in Warsaw on February 21 after talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda as part of his two-day visit. The heads of state also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and support for Ukraine.

In addition, the American leader met with the heads of the “Bucharest Nine” – a group of NATO allies on the eastern flank, in order to reaffirm the unwavering support of the alliance from the United States. According to him, a year after the start of the conflict in Ukraine, NATO is “strong as never before”, being a significant military-political association in world history.

On February 16, American Colonel Douglas McGregor said that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin’s call to increase arms supplies to Kiev does not make sense, because Western countries do not have ammunition for Ukraine, as well as production capacities for their reproduction.

A day earlier, British military analyst Sean Bell pointed out that NATO was depleting its arsenal by supporting Ukraine and did not have the resources to confront Russia. In his opinion, the alliance did not provide for a conflict of this magnitude in its budget.

Also on Wednesday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the Ukrainian military would have to use fewer weapons on the battlefield due to the depletion of arsenals in Western countries. According to him, there is a growing concern in Washington about stockpiles of weapons and ammunition.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.