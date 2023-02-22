American journalist Hersh spoke about the covert operations of the United States and Norway

Seymour Hersh, an American journalist and author of an investigation into Washington’s involvement in the Nord Stream bombing, said that the United States and Norway have been conducting joint covert operations since the Vietnam War. He wrote about this on Wednesday, February 22, in an article published on his page in substack.

“The Norwegian Navy has a long and murky history of cooperation with US intelligence. Five months ago, this joint effort, about which we still know very little, resulted in damage to two pipelines by presidential order. [США Джо] Biden,” says Hersh.

He drew attention to the fact that Norwegian sailors as early as 1964 admitted to participating in a CIA-related operation off the coast of Vietnam. According to him, Norway then sold ships to the United States, in particular, patrol boats. Initially, it was said that the purpose of the Norwegian captains was to train American and Vietnamese sailors, but then they were involved in the attacks, he explained. Norway later sold at least 18 more boats to the US, he said.

Hersh concludes by wondering what information is still unknown about the secret events in Norway that could have led to the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. He doubts that the US Congress or the American press will be interested in finding out the right.

Hersh published his investigation into Russian gas pipeline sabotage earlier on Feb. 8. It says that American divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercises in the Baltic Sea last June, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, according to the journalist, were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

The US and Norway deny any involvement.

On February 21, there was a meeting of the UN Security Council on the explosions at the Nord Stream, requested by Russia. At the event, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebezia called for an independent investigation. He also added that the countries that were behind the explosion should compensate for the damage. The organization’s deputy secretary general, Rosemary DiCarlo, said in response that the UN could not confirm or verify the sabotage allegations, as it awaited the results of national investigations.

On the same day, it became known that Denmark, Germany and Sweden had prepared a joint statement by the permanent missions of the three countries to the UN. It states that the investigation into the terrorist attacks on gas pipelines has not been completed and the timing of its completion is still unknown.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. Traces of explosives were found at the crash site. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.