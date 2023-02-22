February 22, 2023, 22:12 – BLiTZ – News

In order to restore his ratings, US President Joe Biden visited Kyiv, journalist Megyn Kelly said in an interview with Sky News Australia.

Kelly noted that the media exaggerate the significance of this visit, which was reduced to a photo shoot organized for the President due to the recent negative reviews about him. Kelly also alleges that the White House lied when it said the trip was long overdue and the decision was only made last week.

According to the journalist, Biden assured the Kyiv authorities of US support, but this is not true, because public opinion polls show a decrease in support for financing and arming Ukraine.

Biden arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky on February 20.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.