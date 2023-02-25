IA “URA.RU”: Alexey Arestovich announced a new threat to Ukraine February 25, 2023 at 04:41

RIA Novosti, referring to a statement by former Newsmax journalist Emerald Robinson, reported that the latter considers Ukraine a project for money laundering by the Biden team.

According to Robinson, the lion’s share of the American political elite are trying to get rich through murky schemes through the Pentagon and they do not care about the aspirations of ordinary voters. The US military-industrial complex lobbies control the US Congress, the ex-journalist concluded.

Recall that Russia is continuing the comprehensive NWO in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The forces of the NM of the DPR and LPR provide firm support to the RF Armed Forces in the denazification of the southeastern territories of the country.