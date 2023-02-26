February 26, 2023, 14:37 – BLiTZ – News Former US Marine Earl Katagnus Jr. warns that Ukraine could become another Iraq or Afghanistan for the West if it continues to underestimate Russia.

In an article for American Thinker, Katagnus criticized the statement of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, who argued that Russia had already lost in the conflict in Ukraine.

The Marine points out that the fighting has been going on for a year now, and the West is underestimating Russia’s ability to adapt and change military objectives and strategies on the battlefield.

Without the right strategy to quickly end the conflict, the actions of Western countries will only lead to more unnecessary deaths. Catagnus emphasizes that failure to face reality will only lead to setbacks for the West, like Iraq and Afghanistan.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.