February 25, 2023, 14:07 – BLiTZ – News Not only weapons continue to arrive in Ukraine, but also mercenaries from Western countries, who, like equipment, often become victims of hostilities.

Recently it became known about the death of another American mercenary in the NVO zone in Ukraine. 28-year-old Andrew Peters, who served in the International Legion, died in battle, but the exact place and time of the incident are not specified.

According to other sources, he was killed in the Kupyansk direction.

Recall that last Thursday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of 55 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two pickup trucks and a D-20 howitzer in the Kupyansk direction.

Like many other visiting American citizens, Peters was a former military man who had previously served in Afghanistan. He arrived in Ukraine last November and joined the International Territorial Defense Legion.

This is not the first case of the death of an American mercenary: in early February, former US Marine Peter Reed, who was allegedly a volunteer, was liquidated in Artemovsk.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.