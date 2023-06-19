American MP excited by Modi’s visit, visit will become important point of bilateral relations

Washington, June 19 (Hindustan Times). American lawmakers are very excited about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to America starting on Wednesday, June 21. He is hopeful that Modi’s US visit will accelerate the restructuring of the two countries. They believe that this visit of the Indian Prime Minister will prove to be a turning point in bilateral relations and will become a major symbol of the two countries moving forward together.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting America from 21 to 24 June. During this, he will address the joint session of the US Congress on 22 June. Upbeat about the visit, Republican Congressman Todd Young said that Prime Minister Modi’s visit is a turning point in the US-India relationship. Young, who represents Indiana in the US House, said the two countries should continue to work together to advance their partnership in science and technology.

Republican Congressman John Cornyn, co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, expressed hope that the visit would accelerate Indo-US realignment. He said that both countries can talk about history, but now we cannot go back and change history. We can recognize our current real danger. He said that India’s concerns regarding the ongoing border war with China are correct. Cornyn said India would benefit from opening its economy to more American investment and working with us. This visit of Prime Minister Modi is a very important symbol of our growing together. India wants to maintain its strategic independence and this is a positive sign.

MP Mark Warner said that China has more dangerous troops on the Indian border than the Russian troops that invaded Ukraine. He said that this is not Taiwan’s problem, it is China’s problem. Indians recognize this. Congressman Juan Ciccomani said he was very excited about Modi’s historic visit. Prime Minister Modi has earned the respect of both countries in this relationship between the US and India.