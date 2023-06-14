American NSA Jake Sullivan met PM Modi and Ajit Doval, discussed many issues before US tour

Before PM Modi’s visit to America, he met National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan there. During this meeting, both discussed many important issues. During the conversation, American NSA Sullivan shared information with PM Modi about the progress made in different areas of bilateral cooperation. At the same time, PM Modi said that he is looking forward to a meaningful visit to America and talks with President Biden on bilateral, regional, global issues for mutual benefit.

Information about the progress made in various areas

US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed him about the progress made so far in various areas of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. This information was given in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). According to the statement, Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction over the growing and deepening India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. According to the statement, Sullivan said that US President Joe Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi on the state visit. It said, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the growing and deepening Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US. On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that he looks forward to a fruitful visit and talks with President Biden on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Announcement of Roadmap in Track-1.5 Dialogue

Jake Sullivan also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The two unveiled an ambitious roadmap for cooperation between the two countries in seven specific high technology areas, including semi-conductors, next-generation telecommunications and defence. The roadmap was announced at the second Track-1.5 Dialogue organized on the Critical and Emerging Technologies Initiative (ICET) initiative of Board of Industries CII. Doval and Sullivan held talks ahead of the Track 1.5 dialogue, in which a range of bilateral and regional issues were discussed.

discuss regional and global issues

Earlier today, the National Security Advisors of the two countries discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Later in the evening, he participated in the second Track 1.5 dialogue on ICET organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry. The first edition of the dialogue was organized by the ‘US Chamber of Commerce’ in Washington on 30 January.

hope to establish a close relationship

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan arrived here yesterday on a two-day visit for talks with Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other senior Indian officials ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington. Through ICET, close ties between the government, academia and industry of the two countries are expected to be established in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, 5G and 6G, biotech, space and semiconductors.

Poised to Lead the Revolution in Biotech and Quantum

Ajit Doval said, we have been able to start the India-US quantum coordination system. We have signed an MoU on semiconductors. Also held a public-private dialogue on telecommunications between government, industry and academic stakeholders to enhance open collaboration in RAN (Radio Access Network), 5G and 6G. US and India to lead the clean energy transition, grow and diversify global semiconductor supply chains, diversify supply chains for other critical goods, and lead revolutions in AI, advanced computing, biotech and quantum, says Sullivan are ready.

Addressed the US Congress in 2016

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Modi will be on a visit to America from 21 to 24 June. Modi has been invited by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for an official state visit. His visit will also include a state dinner on 22 June. Modi will address a joint meeting of the US Congress on 23 June. This will be the second time when Modi will address the US Congress. He will be the third such world leader except Israel, who has addressed the US Congress twice. The other two leaders include Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela. Modi had earlier addressed the US Congress in 2016. (with language input)