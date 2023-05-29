American officer’s remains will be sent from India to America after 58 years

American military officer nearly six decades after his death in West Bengal’s Darjeeling Major General Henry Kleinbach Pickett The remains are being sent to America for re-burial. The US Consulate in Kolkata gave this information on Monday.

Major General Picot died in Darjeeling in 1965

According to a release issued here, Major General Picot had participated in the First and Second World Wars and in 1965 Darjeeling He died during his visit, whose body was buried in a cemetery there.

Major General will be buried again in Arlington, America

According to the statement, the US government and next of kin have been coordinating closely with the Indian government to bring the mortal remains of the deceased officer back to the US. The remains of the officer will be reburied at the National Cemetery in Arlington, USA.

US Consul Melinda Pavek said

US Consul in Kolkata Melinda Pavek said, “As officials of the US government, our first priority is to protect and assist American citizens.”

Pickett was one of the few American officers to participate in both world wars.

He said, ‘My team and I are grateful for the support of the Government of India and the Government of West Bengal, due to which the remains of the deceased officer are being returned.’ According to the release, Pickett had joined the Marine Corps of the US Navy in the year 1913 and is one of the few American officers who participated in both the world wars.

Picket’s grave identified with the help of a private organization

It said that in collaboration with the district administration and a private body involved in funeral services, Picat’s grave at the Singtom cemetery in Darjeeling has been identified and the remains will be flown to the US this month after approval from the state government.