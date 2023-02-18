February 18, 2023, 07:37 – BLiTZ – News

American political scientist Daniel Depetris said that US and NATO support in the Ukrainian offensive in Crimea could lead to a nuclear war.

This is how he reacted to the statement of US President Joe Biden that the United States will provide military assistance to Ukraine for as long as it is needed.

Depetris noted that such an offensive could lead to an escalation of the conflict and an exchange of nuclear strikes between Russia and the United States, as well as a large-scale war that could draw the US and NATO into direct military confrontation with Russia.

The political scientist stressed that Crimea does not affect the interests of the United States, so it is unreasonable to risk your security for it.

Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that Russian military bases in Crimea are legitimate targets for Ukrainian attacks, and the US will support Ukraine if it attacks the peninsula.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.