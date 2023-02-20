American professor Brands described “Plan B” for Ukraine without NATO – DOS

February 20, 2023, 08:50 – BLiTZ – News

Member of the Council on Foreign Affairs Policy of the US State Department, Professor at Hopkins University Hal Brands predicted the future of Ukraine in case it does not join NATO.

He called the admission of the republic to the North Atlantic Alliance “Plan A”. Kyiv has enshrined the desire for this in the Constitution, the Bloomberg observer noted.

However, the United States warned states from the military-political bloc that they did not plan to enter into a direct conflict with Russia, he recalled. In this regard, Ukraine’s membership in NATO is unlikely, the scientist said.

The second scenario for the Ukrainian authorities is a “plan B”, when the country will not be a direct ally of the Alliance, but will use the “consultations” of the West. This includes the training of military personnel, the supply of the army, the columnist explained.

He believes that Ukraine “will come out of this conflict as one of the leading military powers in Europe.” “No country on the continent would take defense more seriously,” a media spokesman said.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will have a huge reserve that has gone through combat operations, high-quality weapons supplied by Western countries (for example, American HIMARS MLRS and Abrams tanks).

According to the foreign policy researcher’s forecast, some NATO members, in particular Poland or the Baltic states, may sign a “new Warsaw Pact” with Kiev. It will be a military bloc of Eastern European states united by the “Russian threat,” he specified.

According to Brands, even if Ukraine does not join the Alliance, the end of the conflict with the Russian Federation will be “the beginning of the West’s long obligations” to Kiev.

