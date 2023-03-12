March 12 - BLiTZ. According to the news agency <a rel="nofollow" href="https://news-front.info/2023/03/11/amerikanskij-professor-nazval-nejtralitet-ukrainy-edinstvennym-variantom-dlja-zavershenija-konflikta/?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">News Front</a>, at the end of the NWO of Russia, Ukraine will turn into a dysfunctional state. This statement was made by University of Chicago professor John Mearsheimer.

The professor is also sure that in the future Ukraine will lose a significant part of its territory in the east of the country. John Mearsheimer also predicts the collapse of the Ukrainian economy.

According to the professor, following the results of the conflict with Russia, Ukraine is unlikely to join NATO. But if this happens, then this will be a problem for the alliance.

Therefore, according to John Mearsheimer, the only way out of this situation is to turn Ukraine into a neutral state.

Recall that since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine.