March 18 - BLiTZ. The American edition of The American Thinker, in its article published by InoSMI, claims that the United States is provoking Russia into a military clash with the help of drones and bombing simulations. The Russian ambassador to the United States said that American drones are collecting data that is used by Ukraine to launch strikes on Russia.

Russia says the MQ-9 drone was shot down in restricted airspace as part of its military operation in Ukraine, but neither the US nor Russia provided coordinates for the crash site. The United States and NATO, according to the author of the article, have stepped up surveillance of Russia in the Baltic and Black Seas after the conflict in Ukraine. In March 2023, a US Strategic Command B-52 bomber flew towards St. Petersburg but did not attack.

The ability to obtain technological data from drone wreckage may be important for Russia in the context of competition in the field of military equipment and technology. However, there is no confirmed information yet about whether Russia was able to obtain any data from the wreckage of the drone. It is necessary to wait for official statements and additional information on this issue, says the author of The American Thinker. At the same time, he points out that the information of his own American media is very unreliable.

