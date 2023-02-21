February 21, 2023, 19:34 – BLiTZ – News

American Twitter users expressed their opinion on the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the moral and moral decline of the West.

“I never thought that I would agree with Putin. Our state has reached a very low level,” wrote Angie.

“If I were 10 or 20 years younger, I would move to Russia as an American immigrant,” shared another user.

Deplorable Dane stated that “Putin is right in his accusations against our corrupt government.”

“Putin seems to be the only world leader who understands what is really going on,” said another user.

“Putin could be a better ally than all NATO countries put together,” American readers emphasized.

In his message to the Federal Assembly of Russia, President Putin touched upon important domestic and foreign policy issues, and also expressed his opinion on the moral values ​​of the modern West, which are destroying traditional families, culture and national identity, declaring all sorts of perversions as the norm.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.