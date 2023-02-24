American veteran and writer Noctis Draven urged Ukrainian military personnel to defect to Russia. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account on February 24th.

“I am speaking to the UAF, your corrupt government has received almost $200 billion to fund you, equip you and provide you with the means to defend yourself. Instead, it takes that money and spends it on travel, vacations, dinner parties, prostitution and riotous living,” Draven wrote.

He noted that soldiers of the Ukrainian army are separated from their families and sent to the front to die, while the government spends the money intended for the army. According to him, the fighters train with sticks instead of weapons, and the military equipment is outdated.

The veteran urged not to give their lives for these people, not to take the side of Russia, or even stay away.

“The real evil is not Russia, but those who do not value your lives,” he concluded.

Earlier this month, Draven expressed his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He stated that he would shake his hand and expressed gratitude for his patience. He added that he and his associates are struggling to pull others out of the propaganda matrix and into the truth.

On February 1, a former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, retired US Army Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that Ukraine was close to defeat, and serious demographic problems called into question the continued existence of the state.

Earlier, on January 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s victory in the conflict in Ukraine is inevitable. According to him, this is possible thanks to the unity and cohesion of the Russian people, the courage and heroism of the soldiers and the work of the military-industrial complex.

The special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.